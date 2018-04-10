Tips for putting your house up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Open house signs are popping up across Central Indiana. If you’re trying to sell your home, there are simple things you can do around the house to show your home in the best light. Mark Pearl, trusted advisor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, shares advice if you’re thinking of putting your home on the market.

Pearl’s number one tip for Hoosiers staging their home to sell is to fix the little blemishes around your home that you often walk by. “Fixing the nick in the door, the scratch on the wall, the crack in the mirror in the bathroom, are the things that we need to pay attention to. Because we live with them, we don’t necessarily see them. However, someone coming into look at your home will notice those things, so it is important to have them fixed,” Pearl said.

Pearl also recommends decluttering and getting rid of anything that you haven’t utilized and don’t need around your home. “Putting those items out of the main areas in your home and consolidating them the best way to declutter your home while you are still living in it.”

Paint can also make a big difference in your home. Pearl says it’s best to stay neutral with the colors you choose. “Gray is a great choice because it makes everything seem bright. However, stay away from your personal choice because everyone has their own paint colors that they like,” Pearl said.

There are also small projects you can do around the house to get your home ready to sell. “I would just do the normal maintenance that we should do and sometimes neglect until it is time to move. Set your priorities and plan by making a list and doing things along the way so that you are prepared when you have the realtor come,” Pearl said.

