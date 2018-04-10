Pair wanted in connection with weekend theft at New Palestine senior living facility

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – Police in New Palestine are trying to identify two people accused of stealing from a senior living center.

According to the New Palestine Police Department, the thefts happened on Sunday, April 8, at Woodland Terrace Senior Living. Surveillance cameras showed the two suspects walking through the facility looking for items to steal. The suspects were driving a white Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Officials at the facility said they stole about$2,000 in items, including two laptop computers and some power tools. Changes have been made to access control at the facility after the thefts.

The facility sent an advisory to residents to alert them about the crime. Officials said the suspected thieves never specifically targeted any residents and went into office areas to look for items to take.

Anyone with information should contact the New Palestine Police Department at (317) 861-4225 or email newpalestinepd@townofnewpalestine.org.