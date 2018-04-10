× Man found dead in White County lake

MONTICELLO, Ind.– Police in White County say a man was found dead in a lake in Monticello Tuesday.

On March 23 just before 3 a.m., officials in White County received a 911 call about two unresponsive people at a residents on Boxman Place, off of CR 500 North.

Before first responders arrived, one of the individuals, later identified as Daniel Lipps, 34, fled on foot. The other person was treated and taken to the hospital.

Officers were unable to locate Lipps, and asked for the public’s assistance in finding him.

On Tuesday around 9 a.m. a 911 call came in about a dead body in Lake Shafer, across from Tall Timbers Marina. Investigators say a person was fishing on the east side of the lake and found the body.

The body was removed from the lake and identified as Lipps. The White County coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.