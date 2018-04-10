Indiana officers gather to welcome 6-year-old battling cancer for 3rd time to the force

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana boy battling cancer for the third time is now an honorary sheriff’s deputy.

Brantley Rayburn earned the honor at Tri-Elementary School Tuesday morning.

At just 6 years old, Brantley has maxed out his lifetime doses of chemotherapy and his only option now is trial medicine.

Henry County Sheriff’s Derek Deputy heard about Brantley’s illness and wanted to do something to help, so when he learned the boy wanted to be a law enforcement officer, he decided to make his wish come true.

Departments from around the state heard about the project and flocked to the elementary school to welcome Brantley to the force.

“It’s such a great cause and such a great thing for him to have just one amazing day and to know he has so many people that support him and are backing him is just a great thing,” said Deputy Derek Bertrand.

“I was not expecting this,” said Brantley’s mother Kira. “I’m fighting back tears walking up and seeing the 50 some police officers that are here and all the police cars outside, it’s overwhelming.”

Brantley even got to participate in a mock arrest, thanks to his new badge.