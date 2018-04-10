Hoosier women may have to wait until 2082 for equal pay, study says

Posted 11:39 am, April 10, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is Equal Pay Day, meaning this is how far into the new year women have to work to earn the same pay as men did last year.

Indiana has one of the worst gender wage gaps in the country, according to a report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. And if we continue at our current rate, Hoosier women will have to wait until 2082 to earn as much as men.

The report says despite the fact that Hoosier women have a higher share of managerial and professional jobs and better education, they still only make 72 cents for every one dollar earned by a man.

Indiana ranks 48th in the nation for the gender pay gap. The institute gave Indiana a “D” grade for the economic status of women.

Find more information about every state in the report here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s