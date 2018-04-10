× Hoosier women may have to wait until 2082 for equal pay, study says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is Equal Pay Day, meaning this is how far into the new year women have to work to earn the same pay as men did last year.

Indiana has one of the worst gender wage gaps in the country, according to a report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. And if we continue at our current rate, Hoosier women will have to wait until 2082 to earn as much as men.

The report says despite the fact that Hoosier women have a higher share of managerial and professional jobs and better education, they still only make 72 cents for every one dollar earned by a man.

Indiana ranks 48th in the nation for the gender pay gap. The institute gave Indiana a “D” grade for the economic status of women.

Find more information about every state in the report here.