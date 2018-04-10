Family escapes from early morning house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis firefighters battled a house fire early Tuesday morning on the near east side.

IFD crews were dispatched after 4 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of North Randolph Street. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived.

The home is a double unit; one side was vacant while a family was living in the other side. The family made it out safely.

According to IFD, 10 people were asleep inside the home, including two children. An 11th person was cooking when unattended grease on the stove sparked the fire.

Damage was estimated at $85,000.