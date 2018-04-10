× DeKalb County shooting leaves sheriff’s deputy and suspect injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Garrett, Indiana.

According to WANE, it happened in the 400 block of Hamsher St. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Indiana State Police told the news station that a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and the officer had shot another person.

The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.