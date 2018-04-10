Crash involving semi truck closes northbound State Road 37/I-69 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A crash closed northbound State Road 37/I-69 in Bloomington, further complicating an already tough commute.
According to Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department, the crash involves a semi truck on northbound SR 37/I-69 near the State Road 45/46 bypass.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. ISP said traffic was being diverted onto the bypass and then north on Walnut, north on Old 37 then to Sample Road West and back on SR37.
In a tweet, Bloomington police also recommended taking State Road 46 west to Spencer and then State Road 67 to get to Martinsville or Indianapolis.