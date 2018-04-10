× Crash involving semi truck closes northbound State Road 37/I-69 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A crash closed northbound State Road 37/I-69 in Bloomington, further complicating an already tough commute.

According to Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department, the crash involves a semi truck on northbound SR 37/I-69 near the State Road 45/46 bypass.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. ISP said traffic was being diverted onto the bypass and then north on Walnut, north on Old 37 then to Sample Road West and back on SR37.

In a tweet, Bloomington police also recommended taking State Road 46 west to Spencer and then State Road 67 to get to Martinsville or Indianapolis.

SERIOUS PI CRASH… SR37/I69 NB Lanes CLOSED at SR45/46 Bypass ~ NB Traffic being diverted onto the Bypass, N on Walnut, N on Old 37 then to Sample Rd West to SR37 @SheriffMonroeCo @BltgINPolice on scene. #AvoidArea pic.twitter.com/rjsmFgEo43 — Sgt. Curt Durnil (@ISPBloomington) April 10, 2018

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Northbound SR 37/I-69 CLOSED at the SR 46 Bypass due to a crash involving a semi across both northbound lanes. Seek alternate route. #BtownPD — Bloomington Police (@BltgINPolice) April 10, 2018