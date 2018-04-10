Cold today but wind brings warmer air later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have very few weather concerns this morning. It's cold and there are a few spots of patchy fog, but with as little wind as we have, dense fog should not be an issue.

No sprinkles for Tuesday night's Indians game! It'll still be just about as cold as the last few games have been, though.

The great news is that we just have to get through Tuesday because the coming days will actually manage to feel spring-like.

Here's why: today we have the lightest breeze out of the west. That plus rotating cloud cover will leave us stuck in the 40s.

Wednesday, that wind will shift to the south. That refreshing southerly breeze will pump in warmer air to get us closer to average temperatures. By Thursday, the wind will really be blowing and temps will soar into the 60s with highs topping off in the low 70s. That will be enjoyable!