Ball State student returns home to Fishers after being injured by hit-and-run driver on spring break

Posted 6:45 pm, April 10, 2018, by

FISHERS, Ind. – A Ball State student critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while on spring break has returned home to Fishers.

The parents of Drew Akers tell CBS4 that the 21-year-old still has a lot of therapy and rehabilitation to go, but he is on the road to recovery.

Akers suffered a skull fracture when a vehicle struck him as he crossed West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale in early March. It’s believed that he was attempting to catch an Uber back to his hotel.

A news release from Fort Lauderdale police said the vehicle that hit Drew is believed to be a silver four-door, with four people inside. The driver was described as a black male with a slim build and wearing a white shirt at the time.

Akers’ father says he hopes somebody will turn the driver in, or the driver will turn himself in. But he’s trying to focus his energy on his son’s recovery.

