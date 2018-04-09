Woman taken to hospital after overnight shooting on near northwest side

Posted 2:25 am, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:38AM, April 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot early Monday morning.

 

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Herbert Street, on the near northwest side, on a report of a person shot.

IMPD Captain Michael Elder said a woman, approximately 39 years old, was transported to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the shooting happened, but the victim was throwing out a pot of water out the door when she was shot.

Detectives are on scene talking to potential witnesses. There is no suspect description as of yet.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

