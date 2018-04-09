× Tinker Street to reopen nearly two weeks after abruptly shutting down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly two weeks after popular Indianapolis restaurant Tinker Street announced its closure, the restaurant has plans to reopen.

Tinker Street took to Facebook on Monday to announce they will officially reopen for dinner on Tuesday.

The post makes no mention of previous reports of the chef’s resignation and employees walking out.

The restaurant’s chef, Braedon Kellner, told CBS4 last month that the front house staff walked out and he resigned before the rest of the staff quit. Kellner said he was negotiating to buy part of the restaurant, but said the staff was made to question why they worked there.

Former employees who said they left in 2017 and asked to remain anonymous spoke out about the restaurant’s atmosphere. They said upper management made comments about their figures, one calling it a “toxic atmosphere.”

Peter George and Tom Main opened Tinker Street in the now-popular Old Northside in 2015 with Indiana native Kellner as head chef.

It is unclear at this time who the chef will be and what ownership changes, if any, were made.