Surprise reunion of best friends caught on camera after family moves from Indiana to Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. – Two young best friends were separated when one family moved from McCordsville, Indiana to Bradenton, Florida in October.

So, when their parents arranged a surprise reunion, the boys were quite emotional. Angie Michel-Barnes posted a video of the sweet moment to Facebook.

Angie says her son Nathan had no idea his friend Colby was coming and Colby only found out about the trip when his mother woke him up to go to the airport.

Angie says the hardest part about moving to Florida has been having her children miss their friends.

Now, Angie says both families are having a great time jet skiing at the beach, while Indianapolis received snow.