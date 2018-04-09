Registration underway for United Way’s free 100th anniversary event at IMS

Posted 1:22 pm, April 9, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– There are two weeks left to sign up for the United Way’s 100th free anniversary event.

The event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 20 includes a free community lunch, a parade and a live human art display on the Yard of Bricks.

Each person will also receive a United Way umbrella, which will be needed for the event even if the weather is clear. The event will be held rain or shine.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 11 a.m. It will conclude no later than 1 p.m. Free parking will be available.

Learn more and register for free by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s