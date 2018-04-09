Rascal Flatts’ ‘Back to Us’ tour coming to Noblesville in August

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs onstage during the 2015 CMA Festival on June 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Rascal Flatts will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in August.

The country group will appear alongside special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce for the Thursday, Aug. 9 concert, which is part of the group’s “Back to Us” tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The tour gets its name from the band’s latest album and includes stops in more than 25 cities from coast to coast. The concert is part of this year’s Country Megaticket.