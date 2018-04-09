× Police: Runaway teen may be in Martinsville area

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– The Harrison County Police Department says a suspected runaway teenager may have been spotted in the Martinsville area recently.

Sky Leigh Goller, 16, was reported missing to Harrison County police on March 22. She is approximately 5’8″ and 120 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She is known to wear glasses. She was last seen wearing black leggings with gold polka dots with a red North Face jacket in her possession.

Police say they believe she was in the Martinsville area recently, but did not provide specific information. They did not indicate she was in immediate danger.

If you have any information that could help reunite Goller with her family, please contact Detective Carri Bowers with the Harrison County Police Department at 812-738-2195. If you know Sky’s current location please contact your local law enforcement agency.