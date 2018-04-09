× Police arrest Seymour man accused of leaving dog in dumpster

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Seymour police used surveillance video to arrest a man accused of throwing a small dog in a dumpster, leaving it trapped and covered in sludge.

Donna Coffey says she spent two days looking for her Chihuahua named Dallas after he ran out of her apartment back in March.

Seymour police eventually found Dallas in a dumpster. Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt but he was coated in grime from all of the garbage.

Animal Control Investigator Chuck Heiss and Officer Ryan Cherry used surveillance video from a nearby grocery store to identify 54-year-old Mark Hammond as the suspect. He was arrested last week.

Police say Coffey suspected Hammond after the two had an argument. He now faces theft and animal cruelty charges.