× Luck with Colts as off-season workouts start

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Quarterback Andrew Luck is back at the Colts training complex as the team begins its offseason workout program.

“It’s really good,” said Luck referencing his surgically repaired shoulder. “I’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a bit of the road to go. I’m very excited to be back in the building.”

Luck added he feels nothing but optimism and is improving daily. He has begun throwing smaller footballs, but not regulation balls yet.

“When the time is right, I’ll pick it up,” Luck said. “I don’t want to skip any steps.”

The voluntary offseason program consists of three phases over nine weeks concluding with a mandatory three-day mini-camp in June. Phase one lasts two weeks and focuses on strength and conditioning training and physical rehabilitation.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Colts placed him on the injured reserve list in early November after they shut down his throwing because of soreness in mid-October.