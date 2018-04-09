Fishers man dies after vehicle rear-ends semi tanker on I-69 near Pendleton

Posted 3:35 pm, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:25PM, April 9, 2018

PENDLETON, Ind. – A Fishers man died Monday after the Honda CRV he was driving rear-ended an empty semi tanker on southbound I-69 near Pendleton.

State troopers say the semi had stopped near the 222 mile marker for an INDOT construction zone ahead shortly before 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the CRV, 49-year-old Roscoe Murray, was transported from the scene to St. Vincent Hospital, where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Dereon Bond of Decatur, Illinois, was also transported to St. Vincent with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe Murray was accelerating down a ramp from Martin Luther King Blvd. to get onto I-69, when he failed to see the stopped traffic ahead.

The crash closed the southbound lanes for nearly three hours as troopers investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.

