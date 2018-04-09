× Driver error leads to two-car accident on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Driver error may be the cause of a late Monday morning rush hour accident on the city’s southeast side at State and Southeastern Avenue.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and car. According to the preliminary police report, one of the vehicles may have run the light, crashing into the other vehicle and sending it into the side of a business on the north corner of State Avenue.

Although both vehicles were totaled, neither driver suffered any serious injury, police said.

Damage to the business had yet to be determined, although the owners were making efforts to open it later in the morning.