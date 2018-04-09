× Bit of a mix Monday

Think back to April 9th, 2017. It was 77°! That’s a huge difference from this year on the same date. Today’s highs will be way below the average when we top off in the upper 40s. We even have a thin layer of snow on the ground this year.

Snow is already done for everyone south of Indy but downtown and north could see light snow through mid-morning Monday. Accumulations stay minimal and pavement will be wet at worst.

There will be many dry hours today but any time after 3pm there is an isolated chance for light rain. No major impacts are expected.



A light breeze is all it took to get AM wind chills to dip into the 20s.

When the wind picks up later this week, take that as a great sign! The warm wind will bring milder air to Central Indiana by Wednesday and even more so through the second half of the week.

By Thursday & Friday, most of our afternoon will be spent in the 60s. Enjoy that! Friday night is the next substantial chance for some rain and even storms.