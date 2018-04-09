× Avon restaurant raising money for family of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

AVON, Ind. – Stopping by an Avon restaurant Monday will give you the chance to help the family of a fallen deputy.

BJ’s Brewhouse, 10367 U.S. Route 36, Avon, will donate 20% of the proceeds from food and soft drinks sold Monday to the family of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You do need to print out the flyer below in order to make sure your purchase goes to the deputy’s family. Residents can also pick up a flyer at the Avon Police Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Pickett was fatally shot on March 2 while helping Lebanon police serve a warrant. He was laid to rest during a public memorial on March 9. Pickett left behind his wife and two young children.