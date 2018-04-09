× Alert state trooper thwarts break-in at Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana state trooper arrested two men early Monday morning after noticing signs of a break-in at a home in Henry County.

Trooper J.T. Burns was driving in the 5500 block of State Road 38, near the town of Cadiz, around 5 a.m. when he noticed a car parked in front of an abandoned house. Earlier, Burns had driven past the same home and didn’t recall seeing a vehicle there. He also believed the front door to the residence was closed.

As he spotlighted the home, he noticed the front door was open and there were tools leaning against the front of the house. A dolly was also visible.

Burns detained Jamie Evans, 42, Middletown, after he came out of the house. Shawn Simmons, 41, Muncie, was also arrested.

The two men told police there had been a sign out front of the abandoned home that said “take what you want.” However, however investigators were unable to verify the existence of that sign, although Burns found a “no trespassing” sign posted on the front door. After contacting the property owners, police determined that Evans and Simmons shouldn’t have been on the property.

Further investigation found Simmons was wanted out of Delaware County on two warrants for failure to appear for child support.

The two men were taken to the Henry County Jail on charges of burglary and criminal trespass.