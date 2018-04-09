× A warm up for central Indiana this week

Get ready for a warm up! After a cool start to the warm weather season we’ll finally feel like Spring by the end of the week.

Expect patchy fog to start our Tuesday before skies clear and we warm into the 40s.

With sunny skies, temperatures will gradually into the 70s by Friday.

This will be a mainly dry week with our next chance for rain and t-storms arriving Friday night.

Right now it looks like a wet weekend ahead with heavy rain Saturday through Sunday.

Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.



Lows will fall near freezing overnight.

Highs will warm into the 40s Tuesday.

Temperatures will be above average by the end of the week.

We’ll have a gradual warm up this week.

We’ll have a windy, warm Friday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday.

Rain will continue through Sunday.