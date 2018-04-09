× 311 service now available in Marion County for non-emergency situations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A new non-emergency phone system is now available in Marion County.

Residents can now call 311 from a cell phone if non-emergency law enforcement assistance is needed. The non-emergency line for landline phones remains active at 317-327-3811.

Marion County is the first county in Indiana to implement this system. The line is also active in other cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office says approximately 60 percent of calls made to their 911 center are not actually emergencies and can have a negative impact on emergency services.

The service will allow Marion County residents to contacting 911 without tying up an emergency 911 dispatcher.

The sheriff’s office provided these examples of non-emergency phone calls that should be directed to 311 or 317-327-3811:

Lost or stolen property

Noise complaints, loud music, loud parties, barking dogs

Fraud reports, identity theft reports

Requests for vehicle inspection checks

Any report being made for insurance purposes

Any incident involving a time delay that has an effect on the situation such as a delayed burglary report, delayed theft reports, delayed motor vehicle accident

Anyone facing a life or death emergency should call 911.