Two men take Indy’s pothole problem into their own hands

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men aren’t waiting for the city to fill the potholes in their neighborhood. They’re doing it themselves.

Chris Lang and Mike Warren created the grassroots organization “Open Source Roads.” The point of the group is to fill potholes the city hasn’t made a priority.

So far this year, they’ve filled seven potholes with their own tools and asphalt. Last year, they filled more than 100 of them.

The duo says they got the idea from a group in Portland, Oregon, who do the same thing there.

Warren and Lang do not have a permit for what they’re doing, but they told our news gathering partners at the Indy Star that the city and police officers have not tried to stop them.

An official with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works told the newspaper that obtaining a permit to work on city-owned streets and right-of-way is important so that the city knows what’s going on with public infrastructure.

So far, Lang estimates they’ve spent between $800 and $1,000 for tools and asphalt. Part of the money has come from their own paychecks, donations and their GoFundMe, titled “Campaign to fix MUH ROADS.”