× Trailer with ‘every stitch’ of family’s clothing inside stolen from parking lot of Indy hotel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A trailer containing “every stitch” of a family’s clothing was stolen from the parking lot of an Indianapolis hotel this weekend.

Police were called to investigate the theft at the Candlewood Suites in the 7400 block of Woodland Dr. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a husband and wife said the trailer “was loaded with every piece of property” they had at the time, a police report says.

According to the police report, the contents of the trailer were worth an estimated $20,000 and it was on the back of the family’s truck at the time.

A family member posted photos of the trailer on Facebook, asking the public to keep an eye out and to help spread the word. The family member also said the couple has a “little baby.”