Police: Marion man faces 9 charges after beating girlfriend, corgi puppy

MARION, Ind. – A Marion man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after authorities believe he beat his girlfriend and then beat her dog.

Justin Sollars, 23, faces nine total charges stemming from allegations that he beat his girlfriend and “Shorty” the dog.

The Marion-Grant County Humane Society posted details of the alleged incident.

The post read:

“This little guy is Shorty. Shorty is a casualty of domestic violence. In retaliation against his girlfriend, the abuser beat Shorty because he pottied in his cage, put rubber bands around his mouth and literally beat him until he was unconscious. He was then placed in a trash bag then dumped in the yard of his girlfriend. He then texted his girlfriend and told her that he left a present for her at the location where she stayed. We have been advised that criminal charges are pending. Shorty is currently in the care of a veterinarian hospital. He has suffered severe injuries and needs further diagnostic testing and specialized care. The Humane Society will be setting up an account at Riverside Credit Union tomorrow to assist in Shorty’s care and recovery. His most urgent need is an MRI and specialized care. If you would like to help Shorty, you can donate to Marion Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana or Riverside Community Federal Credit Union, 101 N. Washington Street, Marion, IN 46952.”

The Chronicle-Tribune wrote that Shorty is a 20-week-old corgi puppy and suffered injuries to his brain and spinal cord.

When the animal hospital took him in, the dog was unresponsive and having seizures.

While he is mobile now and eating, an MRI revealed Saturday Shorty has fluid in the brain. Humane Society Director Brenda Volmer said those caring for him are “cautiously optimistic.”

Sollars was charged with two counts of domestic battery, criminal confinement, four counts of cruelty to an animal, torturing a vertebrate animal and invasion of privacy.