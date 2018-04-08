Muncie police chief provides context regarding viral video of arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. – The chief of the Muncie Police Department has provided some context regarding a viral video of officers using force during an arrest Sunday.

The video, which garnered thousands of shares within a few hours on Facebook, shows an officer punching a man who Chief Joe Winkle says had ran from police and refused to show his hands.

Chief Winkle says the suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Douglas, threw a bag containing 65 grams of crystal meth during a foot pursuit. Someone reportedly called 911 on Douglas because they were afraid he was going to drunkenly drive his car from a Taco Bell.

Although some are questioning the officers’ use of force during the apprehension, Chief Winkle says he believes they followed protocol for a person resisting arrest. The chief says the officers didn’t know whether the man had a weapon on him.

Officers did manage to place Douglas into custody. He’s now facing charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of a narcotic.

The chief told the Muncie Star Press that he doesn’t believe Douglas was injured during the apprehension. He also said he urges citizens to “just comply” if they’re being arrested.