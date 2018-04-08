Billboard says Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ enters charts again thanks to viral tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the 21st Century, there’s no doubt that a viral social media post can really make an impact.

Take the tweet below for example from @bottledfleet.

The tweet has over 140,000 retweets and 330,00 likes catapulting the former number one hit from the summer of 1977 into the spotlight again.

Billboard wrote that the song is sitting at no. 16 right now on the Hot Rock Songs chart thanks to the tweet.

Tip of the cap to @bottlefleet, thanks for giving shine to one of the best songs of all-time.

Check out my best female rockstars article, which of course included the one and only Stevie Nicks.

