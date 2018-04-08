Armed robbery suspects arrested after Franklin police find them hiding under RV

Posted 4:07 pm, April 8, 2018, by

Dashawn Ward and Robert Riley Jr.

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Two men are facing charges after authorities say they robbed an Admiral gas station in Franklin Friday night.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to investigate the robbery in the 300 block of W. Jefferson St. shortly before 10 p.m.

It was reported that two male suspects entered the business and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspected then reportedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects, 20-year-old Dashawn Ward and 24-year-old Robert Riley Jr., were apprehended by the Franklin Police Department quickly after, and the weapon and cash were recovered. The Daily Journal reports the men were found hiding under an RV at the intersection of Main and Wayne streets.

Ward has been charged with robbery with a gun, a level 3 felony, and two counts of pointing a firearm, a class A misdemeanor. Riley is also facing a robbery with a gun charge.

Both subjects were remanded to the Johnson County Jail.

