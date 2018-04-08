Another round of snow set to arrive overnight

Central Indiana has another chance at late season snow. It arrives late tonight and ends early Monday morning.

Rain will be possible after 9pm in western Indiana and after 10pm in Indianapolis.

One thing that could hold off the start of rain hitting the ground is dry air. Dew point temperatures this afternoon are in the teens. As rain falls in to the dry air it should evaporate. Once the atmospheric column is saturated, rain will start reaching the ground.

The air temperature at the surface should drop low enough to support a change over from rain to snow after midnight.

Snow should begin to wane as we approach the Monday morning commute. I can’t completely rule out a few snow showers between 6am-8am I think most of the snow should be over by 6am.

As for amounts, there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with from this system. Computer models are suggesting around 0.07″ of liquid falling as snow. With this system I think we are looking at a 7:1 to as much as 10:1 snow-to-rain ratio. A 31-computer model average suggests 0.7″ of snow falling in Indianapolis.

Here’s a look at one of our high-resolution computer model snowfall accumulation projections.

Overall, I think we are looking at 0.5″ to 1″ in central Indiana. It isn’t out of the question for a few locales between Terre Haute and Crawfordsville to get a little more than 1″.

I am not expecting any of the snow to accumulate on roads or parking lots. Where you could see it accumulating is on grassy/elevated surfaces (cars, tree limbs, fences, outdoor tables, etc.).

NO MORE SNOW

Hey, I hear you. I’ve been getting a lot of “I’m tired of the snow. Make it STOP!” I can see where people are getting tired of the late season snow. Everyone is ready for spring.

If you have thought we are getting a lot of snow lately you are partially correct. While Indianapolis’ season snow total (22.7″) remains 3.1″ below normal, this the most amount of late season snow in 112 years. I am defining late season March 15 – May 15. This now ranks as the 3rd highest late season snow total since 1884.