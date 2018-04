× South side shooting leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is shot and killed on Indy’s near south side.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Union Street.

That’s near Meridian and Morris Street.

Police say they found the man, who they believe to be around 35-years-old, inside a home.

One person has been detained for questioning.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.