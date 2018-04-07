× Police: Man dead following Saturday north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the north side.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Stoneham Drive.

Officers at the scene pronounced a male victim dead at the scene after finding him in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information becomes available.