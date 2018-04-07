Police: Man dead following Saturday north side shooting

Posted 2:19 pm, April 7, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the north side.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Stoneham Drive.

Officers at the scene pronounced a male victim dead at the scene after finding him in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s