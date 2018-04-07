Multiple people displaced by massive fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Several people will be searching for temporary housing after a large fire ripped through an apartment complex in Kokomo.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the Summerset Apartments on Heritage Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Units arrived to find heavy flames coming from the roof.  We learned everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

The building sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Red Cross is assisting victims of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

