Fort Campbell says 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Posted 1:43 pm, April 7, 2018, by

FILE PHOTO

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — Army officials say two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash at a Fort Campbell training area.

Fort Campbell officials say the AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed Friday night. The sprawling Army post straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldiers’ names were not immediately released pending notification of their families. Fort Campbell says they were members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Fort Campbell says the crash occurred during training.

The cause is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s