Sweep helps combat drugs at Duvall Residential Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Duvall Residential Center continued its efforts to crack down on drugs in the facility Friday night with a drug sweep resulting in the discovery of cocaine, heroin and spice.

The Marion County Community Corrections' facility on the near-east side is for non-violent male offenders serving work release sentences. The facility's new manager said they've recently had an influx of drugs.

"We're gonna do everything to get everything out of here so that now we can address their way of thinking and also address the substance abuse issues they have so that they'll be more productive," Shannon Bowling, the Duvall Residential Center manager, said.

Staff alongside the Marion County Sheriff's Office went dorm to dorm, checked lockers and had a K9 do a narcotics sweep in the latest effort to find anything that wasn't allowed inside. Within the first half hour they discovered what appeared to be K2. Later on they discovered cocaine, heroin and spice according to facility management.

EMS were also on hand in the event anyone ingested drugs. At least one man was brought out on a stretcher during the drug sweep.

"The goal tonight is to get everything out of the facility. We have to make sure that we're going to operate safely and securely in order for us to be able to provide the programming that will help them become better citizens and come back into the community very successfully," Bowling said.

Bowling said they're more than doubling programming to help those battling addiction, and offering programming in both the morning, evening and weekend to accommodate work schedules.

"Gone are the days of lock them up and throw away the key. We know that doesn't work. Our job is to provide a safe and secure environment for them to change to more positive, successful citizens so you've got to have a clean place and a safe and secure place in order to do that," she said. "If the guys are worried about what drugs are around them or their safety they're not gonna be able to program right and make that change."

It's just one step the center is taking. Bowling said in the last 7 months, 13 staff have been let go for some sort of inappropriate or illegal conduct. In addition, more security measures have been put in place including an x-ray machine to check items coming in and out and a change in strip down and pat down policies.