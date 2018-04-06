Robbers hold two HotBox employees at gunpoint during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -Police are looking for the robbers that held two HotBox employees at gunpoint. The armed robbery was all caught on camera.

“I thought I was going to die. He had the gun so close to me,” explains Charlotte Hellman, a HotBox employee.

Wednesday evening around 6 o’clock surveillance video shows two young men, wearing hooded sweatshirts walking into the Castleton restaurant. You can see the one suspect waits at the front counter while the other goes back where two young employees are making pizzas.

“They came up behind me and I turned around and saw him and was in shock about it. (I) didn’t even believe it was happening,” explains Brigid Delaney, a HotBox employee.

19 year old Brigid Delany and 24 year old Charlotte Hellman say the robbers ordered them to the ground and demanded cash. You can see Hellman logging in and opening the drawers and each robber cleaning out a cash register.

“They threatened our lives multiple times and every time I even moved I was afraid they’d point guns at us and I didn’t know if it was going to go off on accident or on purpose,” explains Delaney.

What the footage doesn’t show is the thieves supposedly wiped out the safe as well and then stole money straight out the young employees’ wallets too.

“It’s just extremely disrespectful to have no concern or empathy for other people within a split second, it’s just wrong,” explains Hellman.

Hellman and Delaney are seen taking cover together in a corner while the two robbers take off. They were in and out of the restaurant in a matter of two minutes.

“As angry as I am I feel pity for them that they’re going to have to deal with that, they’re no older than me,” explains Delaney.

If you recognize wither of the robbers, call 262-TIPS.