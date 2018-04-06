× New health department flu report shows 304 deaths in Indiana this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The latest report from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows flu deaths in Indiana continue to rise.

The report shows 304 flu deaths in the state this season. That’s up 11 from last week’s report showing 293 deaths.

Twenty Indiana counties have experienced at least five flu deaths, according to the report. The breakdown is as follows: Adams 9; Allen 25; Boone 7; DeKalb 6; Elkhart 7; Floyd 11; Grant 10; Hamilton 11; Jackson 5; Johnson 8; Lake 18; LaPorte 5; Madison 5; Marion 22; Morgan 9; Noble 5; Porter; 5; Shelby 8; St. Joseph 8; Tippecanoe 5; Vanderburgh 13.

ISDH says three of the 304 deaths were four years old or less. Eight deaths were reported in the 5-24 age bracket, 17 in the 25-49 age bracket, 50 in the 50-64 age bracket and 226 in the 65+ age bracket.