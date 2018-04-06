Man taken into custody after police pursuit ends on city’s west side

Posted 8:10 am, April 6, 2018, by

Image courtesy Jeremiah Mulford

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police chase on the west side of Indianapolis ended with a damaged police car Thursday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the pursuit began on the interstate when an officer tried to pull over a man who had warrants out for his arrest.

The suspect drove off and led officers on a chase that ended around 9 p.m. near South Lynhurst Drive and West Morris Street.

IMPD said the car officer hit and officer before crashing. A police car was also damaged during the incident.

Officers took the suspect into custody.

