Kid Rock announces September 21 date in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – If you’re a Kid Rock fan, we have great news for you.

The Detroit-native announced a September 21 date at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville.

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will open to show on Rock’s “Red Blooded Rock ‘n Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13 at www.livenation.com

He last played Indianapolis during the summer of 2016.