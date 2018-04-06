Kid Rock announces September 21 date in Noblesville

Posted 5:50 pm, April 6, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Kid Rock performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – If you’re a Kid Rock fan, we have great news for you.

The Detroit-native announced a September 21 date at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville.

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will open to show on Rock’s “Red Blooded Rock ‘n Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13  at www.livenation.com

He last played Indianapolis during the summer of 2016.

