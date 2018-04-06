Expect chilly temps for Indians’ home opener tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the last two mornings have started off in the 20s, we'll call our Friday morning in the 40s "comfortably cool." We've got a cold front dropping through this morning and that'll eventually shift our wind to the north, which will mean cold air is pumping in all afternoon.

That cold wind will keep us from warming much. Even though our morning lows are pretty normal for the season, with such little afternoon warming (cold wind plus increasing cloud cover to block out the sun) our highs will only be in the 40s.

That is good news for Indians fans! If you go to Friday's home opener, the 60 Degree Guarantee kicks in and you'll get a free ticket to another game in April.

So, bundle up and head over to Victory Field to support our team! I've heard they're selling some amazing tacos this season.

There remains a chance for a bit of wet weather. It shouldnt be anything substantial so the game should go on. The evening round of wet weather could start as a mix of rain and snow before eventually turning to all snow. With warm ground temps, though, many won't get any accumulations and those who get some snow to stick won't see more than an inch.