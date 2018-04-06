× A chilly weekend ahead with a chance for snow

Temperatures this weekend will feel more like February than April. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a mainly day, weekend with a chance for snow, that may accumulate, Sunday night through Monday morning.

Our recent snow and heavy rain will keep Flood Warnings in effect on area rivers and all waterways are near bankfull. The water is cold, it’s moving rapidly and should be avoided for recreational activities until water levels recede.

Light snow is likely along the Ohio River to start the weekend.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a dry Sunday.

Light snow is likely by Monday morning.

Flood Warnings will continue this weekend.