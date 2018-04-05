Temperatures stay chilly through weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Indianapolis Indians' home opener is Friday and it looks like it'll be a cold one. Good news is that if you brave the cold you'll cash in on the 60° Guarantee and land some free tickets for another game! Game starts just after 7.

Before we get to the home opener, we have to muddle through our Thursday. It'll still be cold with highs only a little better than yesterday. Luckily, today won't be very windy, but we will get more clouds this afternoon and a few snowflakes and raindrops--though nothing widespread or significantly impactful.

Normal high for April 5 is 60°, but we're way below that.

Our next round of wet weather is approaching from the west along a warm front. The city and north could see a mix after 4 p.m. but mostly 8 p.m. and on Thursday evening. Nothing significant is expected. We could have accumulating snow Friday night, though.