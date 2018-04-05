× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Indianapolis Indians Opening Night

Victory Field, Downtown

Friday means opening night for the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field! They are taking on the Columbus Clippers at 7:15. And don’t forget their 60-degree guarantee where you’ll get a free ticket to an upcoming game in April if the temperature is below 60 degrees at the first pitch— so those odds are looking pretty good! Plus, every Friday they have a spectacular fireworks show after the game!

29th Annual North/South Indiana All-Star Classic

Martinsville High School

Some of Indiana’s top girls and boys high school basketball players are going head-to-head this Saturday at the 29th Annual North/South Indiana All-Star Classic. The double-header is taking place at Martinsville High School with the girls’ game tipping off at 5 PM and the boys’ game starting at 7 PM. Tickets are just $10.

500 Festival Miler Series: 10 Miler

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Downtown

The last of three training events for the 500 Festival Mini Marathon is kicking off on Saturday morning. The 10-Miler is kicking off at 8 AM from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indy. It’s one last opportunity to practice race strategy before the 42nd running of the Mini Marathon on May 5th, or just to stick to those 2018 fitness goals.

Free Fitness Friday

City Market, Downtown

The First Free Fitness Friday of the year is this Friday at 5:30 PM outside downtown’s City Market (they move inside in the event of rain or other weather issues). Each month, they do a different theme, with this month’s theme being yoga. Mats and equipment will be provided, and all you have to do is reserve your spot for free via their Mind-Body App.

Goat Yoga

Tagalong Farms, Franklin

If you want a more unique yoga experience, you can try Goat Yoga in Franklin. Starting this weekend, they’re doing it every Saturday at 9 AM and 10 AM at Tagalong Farms in partnership with Studio You Yoga. All experience levels are welcome—including first timers. But space is limited, so you will need to pre-register to reserve your spot. Each Goat Yoga session costs $20.

40th Annual Hoosier Horse Fair and Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The 40th annual Hoosier Horse Fair and Expo is happening this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This 3-day expo is the largest gathering in the state for horse enthusiasts and features demonstrations, over 200 vendors, live entertainment, renowned trainers and clinicians, and kids activities. It’s also the primary annual fundraising event for the Indiana Horse Council to support their equine programs. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $30 for a 3-day pass, and FREE for kids under 6.

