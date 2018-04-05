× Police: Speed may have been factor in deadly early morning crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal Thursday morning crash.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the crash happened in the 700 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, which is near State Road 931 and State Road 26. Officers were dispatched around 3 a.m.

A vehicle hit a tree before catching fire. An adult male in his 40s died. Witnesses reported seeing another car in the area before the crash.

Police said the car sustained substantial damage to the front end and believe speed may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.