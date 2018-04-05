Man sought after Boone County deputy’s fatal shooting among suspects arrested in drug case

LEBANON, Ind. – Police arrested multiple people—including a man sought after the fatal shooting of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett—in connection with a drug case in Lebanon.

According to court documents, John Baldwin Sr. and five other people—Kimberly Baldwin, Curtis McElroy, Debra Dillow, Jay Dillow and Beatrice Flores—were arrested on drug charges last month. Amber Baldwin, the daughter of John and Kimberly Baldwin, was arrested on a probation violation.

Baldwin Sr. was with John Baldwin Jr. and Anthony Baumgardt on the day Pickett was shot. He was wanted as a “person of interest” before police apprehended him.

According to court documents, the investigation began after police received two anonymous tips about drug activity at Debra Dillow’s home on East County Road 100 South in Lebanon. The first tip said Beatrice Flores was staying at the home and selling heroin. The second tip said John Baldwin Sr. and his wife, Kimberly Baldwin, were living at the home with Curtis McElroy and Flores, and claimed they were selling heroin and methamphetamine from the location.

On March 26, police arrested a man in a drug case; a search of the man’s phone showed text messages arranging a deal for methamphetamine that investigators traced back to Flores.

That same day, Amber Baldwin—the daughter John Baldwin Sr. and Kimberly Baldwin—reported to Boone County probation for a drug screen. She tested positive for meth; police said she’d been released from jail on March 23 and had been incarcerated since Dec. 10, 2017.

Boone County Corrections Director Michael Nance contacted police to let them know about the probation violation and asked for assistance in performing a compliance check on Amber Baldwin. The address she provided—2053 East County Road 100 South in Lebanon—does not exist, police said.

On March 27, Nance and members of the Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force—accompanied by officers with Lebanon police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office—went to Debra Dillow’s home to perform the compliance check.

They learned Amber Baldwin was staying at the location, which was the same house where her parents were living. Nance discovered Amber Baldwin had a makeshift bedroom in the northwest corner of the home. After finding a pipe with drug residue, Nance ended the probation compliance check and turned the scene over to law enforcement.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and a 2004 Dodge Durango parked nearby. They discovered multiple indications of drug activity, including a plastic straw with white residue, a black scale, a silver metal grinder, various pipes, pill bottles, rolling paper and a spoon with burn marks.

Police interviewed Debra Dillow, who told them that John Baldwin Sr., Kimberly Baldwin, Amber Baldwin, Curtis McElroy, Jay Dillow (her brother) and Beatrice Flores all lived with her at the Lebanon home. She said John Baldwin Sr. and Kimberly Baldwin moved in about four months ago and acknowledged that she was aware they were heroin addicts.

Flores had moved in a month ago and then McElroy moved in about a week later, she told police. Jay Dillow had been staying at his sister’s home since her husband passed away.

Debra Dillow said she let Amber Baldwin stay at the residence when she showed up on March 23, although she indicated she was reluctant to allow it. She told investigators that Flores, McElroy and the Baldwins were supposed to move out by April 2.

McElroy faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. Flores is charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Debra Dillow is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Her brother faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

John Baldwin Sr. is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia; his wife faces the same charges. Their daughter was arrested on a probation violation.