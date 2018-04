× Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Southern California coast

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the Channel Islands region, about 38 miles (61 kilometers) southwest of the mainland city of Ventura.

KTLA reports shaking was felt in Los Angeles. There are no immediate reports of damage.

Your @LAFD is in "Earthquake Mode," which is standard protocol. Units will survey city for any damage/issues. — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) April 5, 2018