Indiana Gov. Holcomb launches coding program for female inmates

Posted 8:11 am, April 5, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to launch a program that teaches inmates at the Indiana Women’s Prison how to code.

The program to be unveiled Thursday will provide software engineering skills that might lead to potential jobs in the technology sector — such as web developers and designers — to the female offenders. Those in the program are expected to be prepared for such jobs upon release.

The plan is adopted from a California’s nonprofit program called The Last Mile . Holcomb has included it in his agenda to develop a skilled workforce in Indiana.

Holcomb, Indiana Correction Commissioner Robert Carter, The Last Mile co-founder Beverly Parenti and one of its board members, hip-hop recording artist MC Hammer, are expected to attend the event today.

