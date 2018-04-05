Click here for delays and closings

IMPD officer involved in traffic accident while responding to another weather-related crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer responding to a traffic accident also became a crash victim when their squad car went out of control after hitting a patch of black ice.

The crash happened on Massachusetts Avenue near E. 30th St., across from Chuck’s Mobile Home Park. Investigators on the scene say an SUV driver lost control after hitting a patch of black ice and spun into a ditch. The responding officer then suffered the same fate, involving the same patch of black ice, and wound up off the roadway, too.

Both the police officer and SUV driver were shaken up, but both are expected to be okay.

The Department of Public Works treated the area with roadway salt.

